Artsakh military denies Azeri accusations on opening fire at Bakcell employees

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is denying the reports from Azerbaijani authorities accusing the Artsakh Defense Army in opening fire in the direction of employees of the Azeri Bakcell company. The Defense Army said these reports are “a total lie and disinformation”.

“The media reports circulating in Azerbaijani media claiming that the Defense Army units opened fire on December 29 in the direction of the employees of the Azerbaijani Bakcell company which resulted in one Azerbaijani getting wounded is a total lie and is another disinformation,” the Defense Army said.