Armenia reports 104 daily coronavirus cases, 4 die
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 31, ARMENPRESS. 104 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 344 930, the ministry of healthcare reports.
Nearly 8000 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 30.
211 patients have recovered in one day.
The death toll has risen to 7972 (4 death cases have been registered in the past one day).
The number of active cases is 3894.
