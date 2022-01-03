Armenia raises pensions and benefits for elderly, disabled, military and child care

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The size of pensions and benefits has increased in Armenia starting January 1.

Minimum pensions, child care benefits (up to 2 years of age), old age pensions, disability and loss of breadwinner pensions have increased.

The minimum pension is set at 28,600 drams instead of the previous 26,500.

Disability pensions for Members of the Armed Forces (Privates) of Mandatory Enlistment were also increased – Category A – 43,000 drams instead of 40,000 drams, Category B – 33,000 drams instead of 30,000 drams, Category C – 30,000 drams instead of 27,000 drams.

If a family member of a killed serviceman (Private) loses the breadwinner they will receive a military pension of 30,000 drams instead of 27,000 drams.

Child disability pensions grew from 26,500 to 37,000 drams.

Child care benefits increased from 26,500 to 28,600 drams.