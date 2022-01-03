Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 January

Plastic bag ban enters force in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The ban on plastic bags (up to 50 microns) entered force January 1 in Armenia, a move initiated by the government to reduce harming the environment.

The Ministry of Environment is considering substituting the plastic bags in the market with biodegradable bags.

Eco bag_withme is also offering alternatives with its fabric bags.

Businesses who will continue using the plastic bags will face fines.

 








