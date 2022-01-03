Package being “refined” – Moscow on unblocking of South Caucasus connections

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The unblocking of all economic and transport connections in South Caucasus is one of the “important directions” of the work for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS in an interview in response to an observation that despite the agreement on unblocking there are disagreements between the sides regarding concrete steps in this direction.

“Basically this is about the chance of the two countries for obtaining concrete practical benefits from peaceful co-existence. Russia is a direct participant of this process. During the 2021 January 11 Moscow summit the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to create a trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries. Within the framework of this mechanism important preparatory work has been done for both railway and road connection restoration in the region. Right now a package is being refined, this approach will ensure the stability of the decisions made,” Rudenko said.