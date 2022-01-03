Coronavirus: 29 new cases, 6 deaths in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 345,036, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said on January 3.
2840 tests were administered (total 2,577,537).
140 patients recovered (total 331,998).
6 people died, bringing the death toll to 7,983.
As of January 3, the number of active cases stood at 3,546.
