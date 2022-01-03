Armenia most preferred holiday destination for Russians this winter – TASS

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, Maldives and the Seychelles are the three top destinations for Russian tourists this winter, according to TASS news agency.

Domestically, Russians prefer spending their New Year holidays in Sochi, other seaside towns in Krasnodar Krai, St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

At the same time, demand for holiday destinations in nearby countries is increasing, and in this context Armenia became the top destination for Russians this winter.

Aside from Armenia, Maldives and Seychelles, Russians also travel to the Dominican Republic and the Carribean Islands, the UAE, Jordan and Morocco this year.