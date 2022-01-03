Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-01-22

YEREVAN, 3 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 January, USD exchange rate up by 1.45 drams to 481.59 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.19 drams to 546.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.48 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.04 drams to 651.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 263.26 drams to 27960.84 drams. Silver price up by 4.94 drams to 357.44 drams. Platinum price down by 1.61 drams to 14848.65 drams.