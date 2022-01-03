Tehran supports the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia over all the roads passing through it - Ebrahim Rai

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. During the telephone conversation on January 3 between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on January 3, reference was made to the processes taking place in the region. ARMENPRESS reports according to the statement issued by the Iranian President’s Office Ebrahim Raisi called on to continue the dialogue between the two countries at different level.

“The sensitivity of the situation in the Caucasus region requires that the countries of the region regularly discuss regional and bilateral issues. One of the key directions of the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries. In this sense, Tehran supports Armenia's sovereignty over all roads passing through that country," he said.

It is noted that Tehran welcomes the progress in the negotiation process between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Iranian President expressed hope that the problems between the two countries will be resolved peacefully on the basis of international principles. "We support the unblocking of roads," Raisi said.