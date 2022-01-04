Georgia again rejects 3+3 format meeting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Georgia will again not participate in the 3+3 platform’s second meeting which is planned to be held in Turkey, Georgia’s Ambassador to Ankara George Janjgava told the Daily Sabah newspaper.

“Georgia will definitely not attend the 3+3 meeting,” Janjgava told Daily Sabah.

The first meeting of the 3+3 format – a regional cooperation platform brought forward after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war which was supposed to include Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran – was held in Russia in December 2021.

Georgia repeatedly refused to participate.