Armenia rolls out homegrown Sputnik Light vaccine
YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The locally produced Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 is already in use in Armenia, the health ministry said.
Sputnik Light will be used as a booster shot.
The vaccine is produced in Armenia by Liqvor Pharmaceuticals.
