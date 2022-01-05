Garik Sargsyan appointed acting mayor of Vedi
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an order appointing Garik Sargsyan as Acting Mayor of Vedi of the Ararat Province.
Sargsyan was serving as Chairman of the State Property Management Committee before this appointment.
- 18:40 Tokayev announces that from now on he’s the Head of Security Council of Kazakhstan
- 17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-01-22
- 17:36 Asian Stocks - 05-01-22
- 17:25 No case of COVID Omicron variant reported in Armenia so far
- 17:15 Ex-Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Ambassador to Russia
- 16:40 COVID-19: Armenia in EU’s green zone
- 15:12 Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to serve as Armenia’s chairman of joint inter-governmental commission with Iran
- 14:20 Armenian government ratifies EEU-Singapore agreement on cooperation
- 13:02 Armenian Minister of Healthcare to issue order mandating COVID-19 health pass
- 12:19 Armenian government transfers 15% of its shares at Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine to National Interests Fund
- 11:11 129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 10:04 Garik Sargsyan appointed acting mayor of Vedi
- 09:19 European Stocks - 04-01-22
- 09:17 US stocks - 04-01-22
- 09:16 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-01-22
- 09:13 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 04-01-22
- 09:11 Oil Prices Up - 04-01-22
- 01.04-19:01 Two MPs of the faction “Civil Contract” submit letters of resignation
- 01.04-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-01-22
- 01.04-17:30 Asian Stocks - 04-01-22
- 01.04-14:28 Turkey embargo wasn’t working in practice, says Armenian lawmaker after lifting trade ban
- 01.04-13:04 Armenia rolls out homegrown Sputnik Light vaccine
- 01.04-12:33 Turkish Pegasus airline requests permit from Armenian aviation authorities to re-launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights
- 01.04-12:05 Income tax lowered in Armenia
- 01.04-12:04 Georgia again rejects 3+3 format meeting
18:05, 12.30.2021
Viewed 2634 times Azerbaijan continues to hold about 200 Armenian POWs, distorting their status - law signed by Biden
21:48, 12.29.2021
Viewed 2562 times Charges pressed against Israeli company and its senior employees which used drones against Armenian positions
20:18, 12.29.2021
Viewed 1945 times Young diplomats of Iraqi Kurdistan take training at the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
18:58, 12.30.2021
Viewed 1941 times The ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin will not be extended
21:07, 12.29.2021
Viewed 1859 times We must resolutely move towards the Armenia that our ancestors, our martyrs dreamed of - PM Pashinyan