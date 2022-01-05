Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 January

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to serve as Armenia’s chairman of joint inter-governmental commission with Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan was appointed as the Armenian side’s chairman at the Armenia-Iran Joint Inter-Governmental Commission.

The Armenian side’s composition in the commission was approved by the Prime Minister back in 2019, and then-Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan was appointed as chairman.

Papikyan was appointed Defense Minister in 2021.








