No case of COVID Omicron variant reported in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. All procedures developed by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia related to coronavirus disease are valid for all variants, Romella Abovyan, Head of the Epidemiology Department of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the RA Ministry of Health said at the press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall, referring to the observation that Omicron variant has usually milder course.

"Yes, international organizations say that in countries where there is an Omicron variant, the disease has still mild course. Of course, this does not change anything about coronavirus disease procedures. No matter if it is a Delta or an Omicron variant, all the procedures developed by the ministry related to the coronavirus are in force”, Romella Abovyan said, adding that Omicron variant has not yet been reported in Armenia.