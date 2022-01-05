Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 January

Karen Manukyan appointed as Deputy Governor of Shirak

YEREVAN, 5 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Karen Manukyan has been appointed as Deputy Governor of Shirak province, ARMENPRESS reports the decision of the Prime Minister is published on the website of the Government of Armenia e-gov.am.








