Damage to business from riots in Kazakhstan surpasses $200 mln

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The damage to business in Kazakhstan during the riots amounted to over 88.1 bln tenge (more than $200.4 mln), TASS reports citing Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.

“The total amount of damage to business, according to rough estimates, reached over 88.1 bln tenge. In the city of Almaty, the figure reached 86.8 bln tenge ($197.4 mln - TASS)”, the statement said.

It was noted that 920 affected business entities were identified in 10 regions of Kazakhstan, including 856 in Almaty.