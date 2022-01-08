Kazakhstan’s President proposes to hold online CSTO Collective Security Council meeting chaired by Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. During a telephone conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold a virtual meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council chaired by Armenia as it is now holding the presidency at the organization. Putin welcomed the proposal, the Kremlin press service reports.

Tokayev also presented details about the current situation in Kazakhstan, stating that it is gradually stabilizing. In this context he thanked the CSTO partners and especially the Russian partners for the support being provided.

The two presidents exchanged views also about the measures aimed at restoring order in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev stressed the need for a joint talk of the CSTO leaders at this moment.

The Russian and Kazakh presidents agreed to be in constant touch.