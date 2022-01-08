Israeli national killed in Kazakhstan unrest

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. An Israeli national was killed in the violent protests that have shaken Kazakhstan, Israel's Foreign Ministry said, reports Reuters.

The 22-year-old was killed by gunfire in Almaty on Friday, the ministry said in a statement. He had been residing in Kazakhstan for the past few years.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities of Kazakhstan. In several days, they escalated into mass riots and assaults at the bodies of authority in many cities. Thousands of people were injured, and there were casualties. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance. CSTO peacekeepers have already commenced their mission in Kazakhstan. According to the authorities, the constitutional order in Kazakhstan was generally restored on January 7. The situation in Almaty remains the most complicated, reported by TASS.