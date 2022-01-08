Armenia to organize online session of CSTO Collective Security Council: Pashinyan, Putin hold phone talk

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the proposal of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold an online session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the Kremlin press service reports.

“During the telephone conversations with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan, which is shifting towards settlement.

The sides expressed support to the proposal of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in a video conference mode in the nearest future. Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian side, as the current CSTO chair, will deal with the organization of that meeting”, the statement says.