Russian Aerospace Forces complete transfer of Armenian peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense completed the transfer of servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces from the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, reports TASS.

"The aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry has completed the transfer of the military personnel of the Armenian military from the CSTO peacekeeping forces to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

In accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council, adopted on January 6, 2022, the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited time to stabilize the situation in the country. They include units of the armed forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.