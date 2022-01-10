Construction of ‘Friendship Bridge’ on Armenia-Georgia border at active stage, expected to be completed in spring

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The construction works of a “Friendship Bridge” on the state border between Armenia and Georgia are on an active stage, Izabella Muradyan – program manager for the construction of the new bridge on the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen checkpoint, told ARMENPRESS, adding that the construction launched in May 2021 and is expected to be completed in spring 2022.

She informed that large-scale works have already been carried out. “The project envisages two bridges. Each bridge will have two lanes”, she said.

As for the completion of the bridge, she said that they will end on time, meaning in spring 2022. “We are even ahead of the deadline. We will end it on time if no force major situation occurs. It can be said that most of the capital works have been done”, Muradyan noted.

There will be an engineering-technical control process after the completion of construction works. It is expected to have a facility on operation in the end of summer.

“The new bridge, which will consist of two parts, will meet the international standards, will be wider. Today we have a parking of trucks, big vehicles on the old bridge, which creates traffic. The capacity of the new bridge is 4 times higher. Thanks to this vehicles will not have to park on the bridge, the customs checkpoint process will take place faster, will be more convenient and modern”, she said.

According to Mrs Muradyan, the bridge will be an important infrastructure both from the perspectives of cargo transportations, economic issues and tourism. She notes that it is specifically important for imports, as it is the mainly used checkpoint for imports.

As for the old bridge, Izabella Muradyan said that it is being renovated on the sidelines of the project. It will serve as an alternative route.

The total cost of the project is 9 million Euros. Investments are made by Armenia and Georgia.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan