COVID-19: Over 1200 people in Armenia received booster shot so far
10:35, 10 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. So far, a total of 1216 people in Armenia received a booster shot against COVID-19, the ministry of health said today.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country is 1 million 694 thousand 518, of which 952,813 received the first dose, and 740,489 – the second dose.
The following vaccinations are available in Armenia: Coronavac (only the second dose), AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, Sinopharm and Moderna.
Vaccinations are free of charge.
