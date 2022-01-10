Armenian CDC reports 126 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. 126 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 345,981, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said January 10.

3433 tests were administered (total 2,608,149).

99 people recovered (total 332,985).

3 people died, raising the death toll to 8004.

As of January 10 the number of active cases stood at 3480.