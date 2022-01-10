Kazakhstan national security committee colonel found dead in Nur-Sultan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Colonel of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Azamat Ibraev was found dead in the capital Nur-Sultan, the Security Committee said, reports TASS.

Investigation is underway.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities of Kazakhstan. In several days, they escalated into mass riots and assaults at the bodies of authority in many cities. Thousands of people were injured, and there were casualties. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance. CSTO peacekeepers have already commenced their mission in Kazakhstan.