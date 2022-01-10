Kazakhstan’s President proposes to raise CSTO response efficiency during crisis situations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. During the CSTO online summit today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to raise the CSTO response efficiency during the crisis situations.

“For us it’s important to strengthen the CSTO powerful potential also in the future, and Kazakhstan will bring its contribution to that. One of the potential proposals could be to optimize timetables for responding to crisis situations. We must raise the efficiency in developing and adopting the decisions approved by the Collective Security Council and other bodies”, the Kazakh President said.

He added that it’s important to provide a maximum political support to the decision on using the CSTO peacekeeping forces, especially by the UN and other organizations, as well as the media.