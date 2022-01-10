Secretary General Stanislav Zas praises CSTO’s peacekeeping potential

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan are fully carrying out their mission, the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on January 10.

“All necessary measures are being taken today,” Zas said at the CSTO emergency session.

“Yesterday I spoke with the Commander of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan, Russian Airborne Troops Commander Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov. According to his report, today there are no issues requiring solutions on the level of the heads of state. I was very happy to hear that all everyday issues are being jointly regulated on the ground. It was said like this ‘we live and fulfill our mission as a family’,” Zas said.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said that this Kazakhstan mission is the first one, and they will analyze and make conclusions later.

“We will draw conclusions, learn lessons, but today we can already make the most important conclusion – the potential and mechanism of peacekeeping which is created in our organization is really working and is capable of fulfilling its mission,” he said.