Armenia COVID-19 health pass to take effect January 22

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The COVID-19 health pass will come into effect from January 22, requiring people to produce either a vaccination certificate or a negative recent test result upon entering restaurants, hotels, gyms, libraries, museums, theaters, cinemas and other similar venues, the Armenian health ministry said.

People who want to enter such venues will have to present either a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test result administered in the last 72 hours or a negative rapid antigen test result (laboratory administered, ARMED system) administered in the last 24 hours.

People below the age of 18, pregnant women and those who have contraindications for vaccination, as well as people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 (up to 90 days since the first positive PCR test result) are exempt from the restriction.