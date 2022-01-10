Kazakh Scat airline resumes Aktau-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Kazakh Scat airline is resuming Aktau-Yerevan-Aktau flights, the Embassy of Armenia in Kazakhstan said in a statement.

The Embassy said that the Aktau-Yerevan flight will be carried out today, on January 10, at 18:00-18:20.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities of Kazakhstan. In several days, they escalated into mass riots and assaults at the bodies of authority in many cities. Thousands of people were injured, and there were casualties. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance. CSTO peacekeepers have already commenced their mission in Kazakhstan. Airlines had to change their flight schedules. Several airlines even canceled their flights of coming days.