Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss activity of CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan, the current secretary of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers, held a telephone conversation today with Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian defense ministry said.

During the phone talk the current situation in Kazakhstan, the implementation process of the decisions of the CSTO Collective Security Council and Council of Defense Ministers, as well as the activity of the CSTO joint peacekeeping forces were discussed.

The ministers also exchanged views about the measures being taken.