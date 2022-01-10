Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-01-22

YEREVAN, 10 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 482.96 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 546.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.49 drams to 655.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 60.25 drams to 27834.64 drams. Silver price up by 0.04 drams to 345.33 drams. Platinum price down by 103.41 drams to 14906.42 drams.