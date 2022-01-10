Indictment against Davit Tonoyan, Artak Davtyan and 5 others sent to court

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The case of former Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan, former Chief of General Staff Stepan Galstyan and 4 others has been sent to court, ARMENPRESS reports the Prosecutor's Office informs.

It is mentioned that the preliminary investigation of the criminal case investigated by the NSS Investigation Department revealed that high-ranking officials of the Armed Forces, abusing their official position, with the preliminary agreement with the owner of "Moston Engineering" company, accepted a total of 4232 pieces of outdated ammunition, which had been denied in the past for not meeting technical requirements.

It turned out that the above-mentioned persons, in order to eliminate the existing obstacles for concluding the contract for the purchase of ammunition and to give a legal look to their actions, matched the technical description of the ammunition with the technical description of the given item kept at the Defense Ministry, indicating in it untrue data on the supply of ammunition through factory boxes to the central warehouse of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense. Moreover, the mentioned ammunition was acquired at a price almost twice as expensive as the previous purchase of ammunition from the same batch, which is an embezzlement of particularly large amount of money, over 4.6 million USD.

The indictment has been submitted to the Yerevan Court of First Instance.