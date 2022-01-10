FlyOne Armenia and Pegasus Airlines get permission to operate Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. FlyOne Armenia and Pegasus Airlines have received permission from the Civil Aviation Committee to operate Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan charter flights, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

Earlier, the Armenian aviation authorities issued a permit to FlyOne Armenia airline to operate charter flights in the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan route. FlyOne Armenia had applied to the aviation authorities of both Armenia and Turkey with the request to operate charter roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul.

Asked when the flights will be launched, Flyone Armenia President of the Board Aram Ananyan said they are awaiting the permit from the Turkish aviation authorities.

On December 16, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara is considering bids from both Turkish and Armenian airlines for operating flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. Then, the Turkish authorities said that the Turkish Pegasus airline will operate the flights.