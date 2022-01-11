“Mission completed” – Kazakh leader announces upcoming withdrawal of CSTO peacekeeping forces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on January 11 that the withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping forces from his country will start in two days, a week after their deployment.

“Overall the critical phase of the counter-terror operation is over. The situation is calm in all regions. On this occasion I am announcing that the CSTO peacekeeping forces’ main mission is successfully completed. The phased withdrawal of the CSTO joint peacekeeping forces will begin in two days. The process will last no more than 10 days,” President Tokayev said in parliament.