Armenian CDC reports 243 new cases, 2 deaths

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 243 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases in Armenia to 346,224, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

5906 tests were administered (total 2,614,055).

132 people recovered from the disease (total 333,117).

2 people died, raising the death toll to 8006.

As of January 11 the number of active cases stood at 3589.

 








