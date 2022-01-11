Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-22

YEREVAN, 11 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.64 drams to 482.32 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 546.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.58 drams to 656.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 12.08 drams to 27822.56 drams. Silver price up by 2.88 drams to 348.21 drams. Platinum price down by 469.45 drams to 14436.97 drams.