Armenian FM informs US Assistant Secretary of State about ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone talk with Karen Donfried is the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. During the conversation initiated by the American side the sides congratulated each other on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over the dynamics of the development of US-Armenia dialogue, which is based on common values: democracy, rule of law, protection of human rights.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Armenia, the sides emphasized the importance of the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, and the necessity to fully restore works in this format. Humanitarian issues that need to be addressed urgently were addressed. Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the statement of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs on the release of prisoners of war, clarification of the fate of the missing, exchange of remains.

Ararat Mirzoyan informed about the recent violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces and highlighted the steps to defuse the situation.

The interlocutors touched upon the process of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

The situation in Kazakhstan was also discussed during the telephone conversation. Minister Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side on the issue.

The parties touched upon other issues of regional and international security.