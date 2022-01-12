LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-01-22
LONDON, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 January:
The price of aluminum stood at $2934.50, copper price stood at $9641.00, lead price stood at $2289.00, nickel price stood at $20900.00, tin price stood at $40100.00, zinc price stood at $3545.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
