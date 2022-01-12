Armenian military’s death toll reaches 3 in latest Azeri attack

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The military says it recovered the body of an Armenian serviceman from the area where the heavy fighting took place on January 11 when Azerbaijani forces attacked Armenian positions from the eastern side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Azeri military deployed UAVs and artillery in the assault.

This brings the Armenian military’s death toll in the January 11 shooting to 3.

The killed soldier is identified as Private Vahan Babayan (born 2003). The two other fallen troops are Private Artur Mkhitaryan (born 2002) and Junior Sergeant Rudik Gharibyan (born 2002).

The two other Armenian servicemen who were wounded in action while suppressing the Azeri attack are in non-life threatening condition, according to the Ministry of Defense.