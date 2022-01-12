Pashinyan, Putin discuss Nagorno Karabakh and Kazakhstan over phone

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation.

“Given Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO, views were exchanged regarding the course of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan. The effective coordination of the peacekeeping contingent’s actions was underscored, which contributed to the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan.

The situation around Nagorno Karabakh was also discussed, and certain issues over the implementation of the agreements enshrined in the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and 2021 November 26 statements by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to continue contacts at various levels”, the Kremlin said in a readout.