Armenian FM congratulates Ioannis Kasoulides on re-appointment as Cypriot FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Ioannis Kasoulides on his re-appointment of the Foreign Minister of Cyprus.

“My sincere congratulations to good friend of Armenia Ioannis Kasoulides on assuming the position of Foreign Minister of Cyprus. Looking forward to our effective cooperation for the benefit of friendly people of Armenia and Cyprus”, the Armenian FM said on Twitter.

Ioannis Kasoulides is serving as the Foreign Minister of Cyprus for already the third time.