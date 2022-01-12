Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-01-22

YEREVAN, 12 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.83 drams to 481.49 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 547.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 656.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 147.18 drams to 27969.74 drams. Silver price up by 1.49 drams to 349.7 drams. Platinum price up by 222.84 drams to 14659.81 drams.