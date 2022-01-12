Russia-NATO Council session has ended in Brussels

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Russia-NATO Council has ended at the Brussels headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance, ARMENPRESS reports the correspondent of "RIA Novosti" informed.

The talks lasted more than 4 hours.

The Russian side was represented by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and representatives from 30 allied countries were present at the meeting.

The results of the meeting have not been announced yet, the parties have only expressed readiness to continue the dialogue.