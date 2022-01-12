Tokayev talked about the importance of the CSTO as a military political structure

YEREVAN, 12 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during the meeting with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas that the situation related to the riots in the republic reconfirmed the importance of the CSTO, ARMENPRESS reports the press office of the President of Kazakhstan informed.

“The current situation once again confirmed the value of the organization as a military political structure. I think that the whole international community talks about the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The effectiveness of the organization in this situation was very obvious. It is extremely important that the secretariat should be in cooperation with the leadership of other international organizations”, announced Tokayev.



In a number of settlements of Kazakhstan actions of protest started since January 2 which turned into mass riots within days, attacks were made on state bodies. Thousands of people were injured as a consequence of riots, there are victims.



President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that it is necessary to implement antiterrorist activities in the country and applied to the CSTO for assistance. As a response to the application on January 7 peacekeeping forces were sent to Kazakhstan with a limited time, including 100 Armenian servicemen.