First international flight lands at Almaty airport

YEREVAN, JANAURY 13, ARMENPRESS. The first international flight from Turkey’s resort city of Antalya has arrived at the Almaty airport after the resumption of its work, TASS reports citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

“After the resumption of work, the first international flight en route Antalya-Almaty has arrived at the Almaty airport”, the statement reads.

The press service noted that international flights from Colombo to Almaty operated by Air Astana, as well as from Almaty to Seoul operated by Asiana Airlines, were scheduled for today.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions. The Almaty airport was seized during the protests and suspended its work.