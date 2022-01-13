Putin, Tokayev discuss withdrawal of CSTO peacekeeping forces from Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin press service reports.

The Kazakh President informed Putin about the final steps to restore order in the country, which have been taken thanks to the effective operations of the CSTO peacekeeping forces.

The two leaders also discussed issues relating to the launch of the withdrawal process of the CSTO troops from the territory of Kazakhstan.