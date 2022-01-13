Russia seriously concerned over the escalation of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia is seriously concerned about the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls for refraining from the use of force, ARMENPRESS reports the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the briefing, referring to the provocations carried out by the Azerbaijani side on January 11.

"We are seriously concerned about the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We urge the parties to refrain from the use of force and to resolve all disputed issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means," Zakharova said.

According to her, in the long run, the main "prescription" for ensuring stability and security in the region is the speedy start of the delimitation process, which will be followed by demarcation. Zakharova reminded that this was recorded in the joint statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan made in Sochi last year.

She stressed the need to work on the establishment of a relevant bilateral commission, assuring that Russia is ready to provide comprehensive consulting assistance.

On January 11, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again provoked, opened fire on the Armenian military positions located in the Upper Shorzha section of Gegharkunik region, and a shootout started. 3 Armenian servicemen were killed.