All the necessary steps are being taken to return the shepherd who appeared on the Azerbaijani side – MoD

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The resident of Tegh community of Syunik region took the s flock to a pasture and appeared on the Azerbaijani side, ARMENPRESS reports the information about this was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia in a conversation with 1lurer.am.

 The Defense Ministry assured that all necessary steps are being taken to return the shepherd.








