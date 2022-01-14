Armenian peacekeepers depart from Kazakhstan as CSTO begins gradual pull-out

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Peacekeeper units of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan departed from Kazakhstan’s Almaty to their permanent stationing locations, TASS reported.

Armenian units loaded their motor vehicles and personnel in three transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces and departed from the Almaty airport.

CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time to stabilize the situation. Gradual withdrawal of peacekeepers started on January 13.