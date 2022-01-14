Russia supports Armenia and Turkey in establishing direct dialogue – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Moscow supports Yerevan and Ankara in the establishment of a direct dialogue and hopes that it will be successful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference.

“Armenia and Turkey have appointed their special representatives. Russia helped to coming to that agreement, and we are very happy that today that first meeting is taking place in Moscow. Our role helped to establish a direct dialogue”, the Russian FM said.

The delegations of Armenia and Turkey arrived in Moscow, Russia, where the first meeting of the special envoys of the two countries will take place. Armenia’s special envoy for the dialogue process with Turkey is Ruben Rubinyan, and Turkey’s representative is former ambassador to US Serdar Kilic.