Russia favors swift launch of demarcation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia is in favor of a swift launch of the demarcation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press briefing.

“This issue doesn’t relate to Nagorno Karabakh and regional issues, this is a bilateral issue which we are proposing to start for already a year,” he said.

He reminded that Russia offered to set up a special commission and act in an advisory capacity given the fact that the Russian military possesses maps which reflect the borders and their changes.

“Yesterday I spoke with my Armenian counterpart over this issue. There is a respective proposal because in the event of creating a commission we must agree on what conditions it is created. There are disagreements, but our position is clear – it is necessary to sit down and resolve within the framework of the commission the issues which remain not agreed,” Lavrov said.